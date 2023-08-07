Dubai: The number of new member companies joining the Dubai Chamber of Commerce increased by 43 per cent during H1-2023 to reach 30,148, up from 21,098 companies in the first half of 2022.
Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, also announced that the total value of exports and re-exports of member companies increased by 7 per cent during the first half of 2023 to reach Dh137.6 billion, up from Dh129.4 billion in the same period last year. The Chamber also issued 357,000 certificates of origin during H1 2023.
Driving non-oil growth
Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, said, “The significant increase in our new members reflects the chamber’s commitment to attracting investments, while the growth in the value of our members’ exports and re-exports underlines the impact of our support for Dubai-based companies seeking to expand into international markets.” Al Ghurair said the Chamber’s growth aligns with Dubai’s drive to boost the value of non-oil foreign trade to Dh2 trillion by 2026.
New initiatives
Moreover, a total of 2,402 ATA Carnets (a customs document that permits the tax-free and duty-free temporary export and import of non-perishable goods for up to one year) were issued and received for goods and commodities with a value of Dh 2.5 billion during the six months, compared to 2,326 ATA Carnets with a value of Dh1.2 billion during H1 2023.
Dubai Chamber also launched the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses in May this year and commenced its activities with the launch of the Governance Series. The department also reviewed 54 draft laws in cooperation with Business Groups during the first half of the year to support the business community’s interests. At the same time, the number of mediation cases received reached 75.