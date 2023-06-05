Dubai: A total of 15,366 new member companies registered with Dubai Chamber of Commerce in Q1-2023, up 48.7 per cent compared to the same period last year, it was announced on Monday.
The total value of exports and re-exports reported by members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce reached Dh71.7 billion during Q1-2023, around 17.3 per cent higher than the Dh61.1 billion recorded in Q1-2022.
According to a statement, the chamber issued 182,266 Certificates of Origin during the first-quarter of 2023, achieving annual growth of around 2 per cent compared with the same period last year. In addition, 1,527 ATA Carnets worth Dh1.1 billion were issued and received in Q1-2023.
“Our primary focus at Dubai Chambers is to achieve the strategic priorities we have set as part of our strategy for the 2022-2024 period,” said Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers. “Shaping the future requires concerted efforts and a unified vision to achieve the goals needed for the stages ahead.”
The quarter also saw the Dubai Chamber of Commerce achieve its goal of establishing more than 100 Business Groups representing various sectors and economic activities in the emirate. The groups seek to enhance the private sector’s contribution towards drafting policies and legislation related to the local business environment. Currently, there are a total of 105 Business Groups.
The chamber reviewed more than 32 laws and draft laws during the first three months of the year as part of its efforts to protect the interests of the business community, and also received 18 cases for mediation.