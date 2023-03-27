Dubai: Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has announced the appointment of Saeed Al Gergawi as its Vice President.
Al Gergawi will steer the chamber towards its goals of building the world’s best digital infrastructure for Dubai, transform the emirate into an international technology hub, support the interests of technology companies, and strengthen the role of the digital economy in the emirate.
Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, emphasised the importance of young national cadres in fulfilling the development objectives set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for building a brighter future for the city.
Al Gergawi was previously the Director of Dubai Future Academy, an initiative under Dubai Future Foundation. He also led projects for the foundation such as the Global Coders Initiative, the 1 Million Arab Coders project as well as the foundation’s upskilling program. Additionally, he has considerable experience at the MBR Space Center as Mission Strategist for the Emirates Mars Mission and Program Director for the Mars 2117 Programme.