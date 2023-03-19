Dubai: Representatives of 24 Dubai-headquartered companies across 16 economic sectors attended a trade event in Kazakhstan, where they discussed exports and investment opportunities in the country.
The meeting was organised by Dubai International Chamber as part of its New Horizons Trade Mission to Central Asia.
Opened by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President & CEO of Dubai Chambers, the Astana gathering was attended by over 200 government officials and representatives from Kazakh companies interested in collaborating with Dubai-based companies. Across a period of two days, more than 180 B2B meetings were facilitated in Astana and Almaty between Dubai-based companies participating in the mission and their counterparts from Kazakhstan.
New Horizons is an initiative spearheaded by Dubai International Chamber to drive the international expansion of Dubai businesses into new select markets while promoting Dubai as a thriving global investment hub for companies from those markets. It builds on the chamber’s ‘In Focus’ scheme, which brings public and private sector leaders of select countries to Dubai to connect with Dubai businesses and drive their interest in those markets as potential destinations for global business expansion.
Both initiatives aim to assist in driving members’ international expansion while supporting Dubai’s plan to increase the emirate’s foreign trade to Dh2 trillion by 2026. One of the Chamber’s key objectives is to support 100 businesses to expand globally within the next two years.