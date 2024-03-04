The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a non-profit entity, has launched its office in the UAE. This comes after the BRICS grouping was expanded to include the UAE, Saudi Arabia and others from January 1, 2024.
“With the UAE joining the BRICS alliance, the possibilities for collaboration are endless, and we are excited to embark on this spectacular journey together," said Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman - BRICS CCI. The entity promotes commerce and industry among BRICS and other allied nations.
“This occasion reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering global partnerships, bilateral trade and driving economic growth,” said Shastri.
The BRICS bloc has effectively doubled its membership to 10 after the latest intake. According to Ansh Virmani, Country Director, BRICS CCI UAE Chapter, “With the inclusion of the UAE in this esteemed alliance, we are not merely expanding our geographical reach; we are enriching our collective potential with the UAE's unique blend of innovation, strategic vision, and multiculturalism.”