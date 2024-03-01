1 of 10
The 2024 Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS), the region’s largest and most established marine lifestyle show, in its 30th edition at the Dubai Harbour, brings together the maritime community, from enthusiasts to experts worldwide.
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
2 of 10
Taking place from February 28 to March 3, the nautical show displays an extensive array of international marine attractions from over 1,000 different brands, including 400 new companies, from leading yachting companies, including Ferretti, Azimut, Sunreef, and Cranchi Yachts.
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
3 of 10
Visitors on the first day of Dubai International Boat Show 2024 at Dubai Harbour.
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
4 of 10
With 200-plus crafts at the event, the Dubai International Boat Show continues to underline its commitment to supporting leading superyacht manufacturers with nine Super Yacht Builders Association Members (SYBAss) in attendance.
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
5 of 10
UAE-based super yacht builder Gulf Craft presents more than ten vessels, including a global first reveal, from leisure boats to award-winning super yachts.
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
6 of 10
In addition to the impressive array of launches brought by leading yacht builders, the popular annual Dubai event promises to mesmerize visitors with events and activities that will take place across the five days.
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
7 of 10
Crowd in attendance at the show.
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
8 of 10
The show has been running successfully since 1992.
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
9 of 10
Visitors during the show.
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
10 of 10
A view of Dubai Harbour.
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News