STOCK ADX Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) today announced the listing of bonds issued by the Abu Dhabi government worth $5 billion.

The exchange said in a circular today that the listing will be in three tranches, starting on Friday, 21st June.

According to the pricing terms list, the first tranche will be for bonds worth $1.75 billion with a fixed rate of 4.875 per cent maturing in 2029, while the second tranche will be for bonds worth $1.5 billion with a fixed rate of 5 per cent maturing in 2034, and the third tranche will be for bonds worth $1.75 billion with a fixed rate of 5.5 per cent maturing in 2054.