According to the pricing terms list, the first tranche will be for bonds worth $1.75 billion with a fixed rate of 4.875 per cent maturing in 2029, while the second tranche will be for bonds worth $1.5 billion with a fixed rate of 5 per cent maturing in 2034, and the third tranche will be for bonds worth $1.75 billion with a fixed rate of 5.5 per cent maturing in 2054.