Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and NWTN an eco-conscious mobility technology company, have inked an agreement to train and provide job opportunities for UAE talent and develop the automotive industry as well as green economy.
NWTN plans to build an integrated production line and expand its factory in Abu Dhabi. The Industrial Development Bureau (IDB), the ADDED’s arm to develop the industrial sector, and NWTN will cooperate to provide necessary training and professional development opportunities to Emirati talent, ensuring their successful integration into NWTN group companies.
Read more
- Dubai Centre for Family Businesses issues new governance guidelines for family-owned companies
- Tweetdeck: Old version is back, in Twitter U-turn. For how long? We don't know
- Al Tayer Group partners with Dubai Academic Health Corporation for Prenatal Paediatrics Centre at Latifa Hospital
- Saudi Arabia sends Pakistan $2 billion in financial support
“This agreement with NWTN is part of our efforts to enhance Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness, equip talent with necessary skills, and develop automotive and transportation industry in line with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Industrial strategy,” said Eng. Arafat Al Yafei, Executive Director of Industrial Development Bureau (IDB). “We believe this step will help in attracting new quality investments to benefit from growth opportunities in Abu Dhabi’s manufacturing sector”.
The two parties will also accelerate development of modern automotive industry and means of transportation in the emirate.
They will explore cooperation opportunities in advanced technologies, innovation, creativity, and research and development (R&D) in transportation industries which is one of the subsectors targeted by the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy.
Paul Lin, President of Automotive at NWTN said: “We are excited about the prospects of expanding our operations in Abu Dhabi and contributing to the growth of the auto industry. This partnership aligns with our commitment to both local talent development and technological advancement.”