Dubai: The Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala’s healthcare entity and Bahrain’s Mumtalakat Holding Company are looking into the possibility of setting up a long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation facility in Bahrain. If they plan goes ahead, it will be operated by Amana Healthcare, a Mubadala Health partner entity.
“Our strategic collaboration with Mubadala Health is promising as we share the same level of commitment to building long-term, sustainable partnerships aligned with the investment principles and values of our respective organisations,” said Khalid Al Rumaihi, CEO of Mumtalakat.
The proposed facility will bring Mubadala Health’s ‘expertise in the field of post-acute health services’ to Bahrain. Patients with complex medical needs will be able to receive long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation. The offering of these services ‘within a specialized facility will also alleviate the pressure on the healthcare system by freeing up bed capacity in acute hospitals across the Kingdom’.
“We are committed to investing in Bahrain and supporting the economic growth in the Kingdom by focusing on key economic sectors including healthcare,” said Al Rumaihi.