Abu Dhabi: ADX-listed Burjeel Holdings PLC posted revenue growth of 15.6 per cent to Dh4.5 billion in its 2023 financial year results. This was driven by higher patient footfall and stronger patient yield, Burjeel Holdings said.
The company’s net profit rose by 52.4 per cent to Dh540 million, reflecting top-line growth and finance cost optimization, the company said. The Abu Dhabi-based health conglomerate’s patient footfall exceeded 6 million, and inpatient and outpatient footfalls increased by 17.5 per cent and 8.3 per cent, respectively.
“The continued ramp-up of BMC—Burjeel Medical City—drove robust revenue and EBITDA growth of 37.4 per cent and 190,6 per cent, respectively,” it said.
The management has also recommended that the Board distribute a final dividend of Dh65 million, regardless of aggressive debt reduction and investments in high-yield growth projects. The healthcare company said that total dividends for the entire year of 2023, together with the interim dividend already paid, amount to Dh160 million.
Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Non-Executive Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, said, “During the year, we continued to form and nurture enduring partnerships with the world’s leading institutions, research organizations, and medical practitioners. These partnerships are vital in accelerating the development of complex healthcare in fields such as oncology, transplants, genetics, fetal medicine, neuroscience, sports medicine and advanced rehab.”
He added, “We cared for more than six million patients and achieved high patient satisfaction scores across our facilities.”
