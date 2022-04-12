Dubai: Abu Dhabi has its own SPAC, the first such investment vehicle to be launched in the UAE. The investment company ADQ and Chimera Investments have launched ‘ADC Acquisition Corporation’ (ADC), which will operate as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company.
ADQ plans to raise Dh367 million through an IPO, of 36.7 million shares at Dh10 each. Shares will be sold to 'qualified' retail and professional investors in a public subscription and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).
ADC will be the vehicle that ADQ and Chimera will use to identify and combine one or more businesses. ADC will identify ‘scalable businesses with strong management teams’.