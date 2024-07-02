With each new community or residential area getting built in Dubai, opportunities have opened up further in the physical retail sector. This in a city which has some of the highest concentration of prime mall space already operating. Recent introductions such as the Dubai Hills Mall from Emaar have met with instant take up from shoppers.

For the Sobha mall project, the developer is looking to the community in and around Hartland, which has seen steady gains in its resident base. “Beyond a retail space, the mall is designed to be a pivotal hub for community engagement that offers an ideal blend of nature, culture and recreation that will elevate the living quotient of community members and visitors,” said Ravi Menon, Co-Chairman of Sobha Group.