Dubai: The AD Ports Group has consolidated its ambitions for free zones and industrial hubs under the ‘Kezad Group’.
The move follows the integration of Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD) and Specialised Economic Zones (ZonesCorp) into KEZAD (Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi) Group. As of now, it features 12 economic zones with a total area of 550 square kilometres, including 100 square kilometres designated as ‘free zones’.
There are more than 300,000 square metres of prebuilt warehouse facilities, as well as more than 40 staff accommodation complexes with a capacity of over 450,000 beds (located in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra Region).
Kezad Group will be solely responsible for managing the process of planning, developing, operating, regulating, and promoting these combined assets - Kizad, ZonesCorp and Kizad Communities). These form AD Ports Group’s Economic Cities & Free Zones portfolio, which makes up 55 per cent of the UAE’s industrial area.
55%The percentage of UAE's overall industrial area that comes under AD Ports Group’s Economic Cities & Free Zones
“The launch of Kezad Group, which brings together our Economic Cities & Free Zones assets, supports the expansion of dedicated ecosystems for strategic industries, boosting access to international markets,” said Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group.
The ADX listed entity has also been active overseas, putting together a string of dal-making with ports and zone operators in the Middle East. It has been taking direct stakes in supporting businesses, most recently in Egypt.
The collective strength of the combined organisation will enable an expanded and ‘competitive’ choice of locations, greater pricing options, quality of infrastructure, ease of doing business and integrated services.
"Kezad Group is now responsible for the largest integrated trade, logistics and industrial hub in the region and is the largest operator of purpose-built economic zones and workers residential cities in the UAE." said Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmad, CEO.