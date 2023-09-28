How do you foster a culture of innovation within your company, and how has this contributed to your continued success?

Innovation thrives when risks are seen as opportunities. At Ajmal, we encourage a culture where consensus-driven ideas are enthusiastically pursued. Mistakes are viewed as learning experiences, propelling us towards even greater innovation. This fearless yet calculated approach has kept us at the forefront.

Building a brand identity is crucial in the perfume industry. How have you built and maintained the Ajmal Perfumes brand over the years?

Our legacy lies in the trust of our customers. While many lean on aggressive marketing strategies, we see our customers as ambassadors. Our brand’s growth is deeply intertwined with their loyalty, feedback, and word-of-mouth recommendations. Ensuring consistent quality, novelty, exceptional in-store experiences, and our evolving e-commerce platform has solidified our brand identity.

Customer preferences and trends in the fragrance industry can change rapidly. How does Ajmal Perfumes stay attuned to these changes and adapt accordingly?

We maintain strong collaborations with global perfume houses, granting us insights into shifting trends and preferences. With a dedicated in-house team and partnerships with fragrance experts worldwide, we remain agile, anticipating and responding to evolving customer desires regionally and globally.

Can you tell us about your product development approach and its role in the company’s success?

Our product development strategy is synergistic. Teams across marketing, packaging, and fragrance creation collaborate closely, ensuring that every detail, from the scent’s essence to its packaging colour, aligns with our vision. This meticulous planning, rooted in storytelling and innovation, is pivotal to our continued success.

Looking ahead, what are your visions and plans for the future of Ajmal Perfumes?