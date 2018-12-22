The Kingdom's richest person, Prince Alwaleed, who was released in March after 83 days in detention, lost $3.4 billion. His net worth has fallen by 60 percent since its peak in 2014. One of the remaining Saudi captives, Mohammed Al Amoudi, managed to become richer during his year in detention, as the value of his Swedish energy and property assets rose. The Saudi government confirmed this month that he was facing charges on graft and corruption and is awaiting trial. Meanwhile, Africa's richest saw their fortunes shrink by 14 percent as the emerging-market rout hammered assets.