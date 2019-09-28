Calgary: Oil investors piled into short positions as oil markets shook off the disruption from attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

Bets that West Texas Intermediate crude prices would decline surged 33 per cent, just before prices briefly dipped below pre-attack levels. Money managers are still net long, according to data released September 27 by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission, but wagers on a rally shrank to below where they were before the September 14 strikes that halted half of Saudi oil output.

“The initial upswell in long positions in part was a function of worries that the damage to Saudi facilities was going to take long to fix,” said Stewart Glickman, an energy analyst at CFRA Research Inc. “Now it seems like, by all indications, the Saudis, the majority of their processing capacity, is back.”

With Saudi production mostly back, the market’s focus shifts again to a trade war between the US and China that threatens to slow the world economy and reduce energy consumption. In the latest development, US government officials are considering caps on American money flows into China, a measure with major implications for billions of dollars in investments, according to people familiar with the deliberations.

“The global economy is better off if these trade battles can be solved,” Glickman said. But the skirmish is “not showing signs of ebbing.”