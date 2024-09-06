Manila: Tesla is actively hiring in the Philippines, signaling its further expansion into the Southeast Asian market.

The US-based electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer has posted a number of job openings in Taguig, indicating plans to establish a physical presence in the country.

The Philippines's Department of Energy (DOE) is firming up guidelines on EV charging stations at petrol pumps following the passage of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA, Republic Act 11697).

Tesla hasn’t made an official announcement about its Manila store.

Vacancies

The company’s official careers site and LinkedIn postings suggest that they are seeking to fill various roles – including sales advisors, service advisors, HR staff, and customer support personnel.

Notably, Tesla is also seeking a Store Manager, which strongly suggests the opening of a physical dealership in the Philippines.

The Manila-based jobs posted on the Tesla careers site.

This dealership would likely showcase models such as the Model Y, Model 3, and possibly even the Cybertruck.

Stationary batteries

Additionally, they are recruiting staff to focus on home charging solutions, signaling the potential arrival of the Tesla Powerwall — an important development not only for Tesla customers but also for the broader energy industry.

Tesla’s direct-to-consumer business model, which eliminates the need for traditional dealerships, makes its entry into the Philippines particularly noteworthy.

If Tesla does establish a presence in the Asian country, it could lead to the introduction of Supercharger stations across the country, making it more convenient for EV owners to recharge their vehicles.

Tesla's hiring efforts and the growing interest in EVs suggest that a wider market penetration may be on the horizon. Teslas are still relatively uncommon in the Philippines,

