Dubai: QatarEnergy announces a new agreement with China State Shipbuilding Corporation to purchase six additional ultra-large liquified natural gas (LNG) carriers, bringing its total fleet order to 128 vessels as part of its expansion strategy.
These vessels, known as QC-Max, are the largest LNG carriers ever constructed, each with a capacity of 271,000 cubic metres. They will be built at the Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard in China, with delivery scheduled between 2028 and 2031.
As one of the world’s leading LNG exporters, QatarEnergy is set to strengthen its position with its North Field expansion project, which will increase Qatar's liquefaction capacity from 77 million tons per annum to 142 million tons per annum by 2030.
With this latest agreement, QatarEnergy now has a total of 24 QC-Max vessels on order, representing an investment of approximately $8 billion (Dh29 billion).