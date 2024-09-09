Dubai: QatarEnergy announces a new agreement with China State Shipbuilding Corporation to purchase six additional ultra-large liquified natural gas (LNG) carriers, bringing its total fleet order to 128 vessels as part of its expansion strategy.

These vessels, known as QC-Max, are the largest LNG carriers ever constructed, each with a capacity of 271,000 cubic metres. They will be built at the Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard in China, with delivery scheduled between 2028 and 2031.