Game changer?

The next-gen batteries boast a "breakthrough energy density" of up to 450 Wh/kg — a significant improvement over current technology.

This translates to more power packed into a smaller and lighter battery pack. Energy density is a crucial factor in EVs, determining range and performance.

Factorial also highlights the use of a novel dry cathode design, which streamlines production and potentially reduces costs.

Advantages

Factorial Energy, founded in 2013, primarily serves the automotive industry, as well as the residential and commercial sectors. It was formerly known as Lionano and is based in Woburn, Massachusetts.

The company stated that this innovative technology promises a game-changer solution for EV offering several key advantages:

Extended range: Factorial claims their "breakthrough" batteries can boost an EV's driving range by up to 80 per cent compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries. This translates to significantly less range anxiety for drivers and the potential for longer journeys on a single charge.

Faster charging: Solid-state batteries are expected to enable faster charging times, allowing drivers to spend less time plugged in and more time on the road.

Using solid electrolyte instead of liquid, solid-state batteries offer potential for very high energy density. Image Credit: Gulf News | Vijith Pulikkal

Enhanced safety: The solid-state design eliminates the risk of fires associated with traditional lithium-ion batteries, offering a significant safety improvement for EVs.

Lighter weight: Solid-state batteries are typically lighter than their lithium-ion counterparts, contributing to a reduction in overall vehicle weight. This can lead to improved efficiency and performance.

Longer cycle life: Solid-state batteries may have a longer lifespan, meaning they can withstand more charge-discharge cycles before their performance degrades significantly.

Potential for lower costs: As production scales up, solid-state batteries could become more cost-effective than traditional lithium-ion batteries.

While the partners did not announce a specific launch, this collaboration between could mark a significant step forward for EV technology, paving the way for longer-range, faster-charging, and safer EVs.

Key players

Several companies are actively involved in the development of solid-state battery technology, with the goal of overcoming the limitations of traditional lithium-ion batteries. Some notable players include:

QuantumScape: QuantumScape is a leading developer of solid-state lithium-metal batteries. They have partnered with Volkswagen and other automakers to commercialize their technology.

Solid Power: Solid Power is another prominent company in the solid-state battery space. They have collaborations with Ford and BMW to develop and produce solid-state batteries for electric vehicles.

Toyota: Toyota has been investing heavily in solid-state battery research and development. They aim to introduce solid-state batteries in their electric vehicles in the coming years.

Samsung SDI: Samsung SDI is a major player in the battery industry and has been exploring solid-state battery technology for potential applications in electric vehicles and other devices.

LG Energy Solution: LG Energy Solution, a subsidiary of LG Group, is also involved in research and development of solid-state batteries. They have made significant progress in recent years and are expected to commercialize their technology in the future.

Panasonic: In September 2023, Panasonic Group Chief Technology Officer Ogawa Tachio said that it plans to mass-produce all-solid-state batteries for small drones by 2029.

CATL: In April, CATL announced it aiming to produce pure solid-state batteries in small quantities for the first time in 2027. A company official said CATL has adopted a sulfide technology route in the field of solid-state batteries, and has adopted two strategies to address the environmental stability of sulfide electrolytes.

BYD: Starting with small-scale production in 2027, the company aims to equip an initial 1,000 high-end models with solid-state batteries. By 2030, BYD expects to produce enough all-solid-state batteries to power 40,000 vehicles. This ambitious timeline demonstrates BYD's commitment to staying at the forefront of electric vehicle technology and solidifies its position as a major player in the industry.

20 companies

There are about 20 companies racing to develop solid-state batteries, with their own production timetables. Samsung's solid-state battery reportedly boasts an impressive energy density of 500 Wh/kg.

The company's pilot production line for these advanced batteries is now operational, marking a crucial step towards mass production in 2027. Initial samples have already been delivered to EV manufacturers.

Future of batteries

The race for the best EV battery technology is a high-stakes, geopolitics-linked endavour. It is far from over. With multiple promising options vying for dominance, the ideal battery will offer a combination of high energy density, fast charging, long cycle life, safety, and affordability.

Energy density is the holy grail of batteries: More energy density also means packing a lot of energy. When a battery packs more energy in it, it has more energy to release if something goes wrong.

The liquid electrolytes found in lithium-ion batteries are highly volatile and can lead to combustion, posing a fire hazard. The safety features built into current batteries, limit how lightweight and compact they can be.