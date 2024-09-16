Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC) and Al Ain Distribution Company (AADC) will come under a single unified structure called ‘Taqa Distribution’. The move is part of the Abu Dhabi utility giant Taqa’s plans to create a unified customer facing enterprise.

Such an integration of the emirate's power and water distribution channels will also allow it to ‘develop new products and services’ and potentially explore further opportunities in the UAE and outside. “Taqa Distribution will also play a key role in Taqa’s ambition to be a champion for low carbon power and water, strengthening its operational efficiency, operating and developing the distribution networks to maintain world-class standards,” said a statement.

"Unifying the two will create a distribution powerhouse, with the scale and capability to support Taqa’s overarching mission of being a low-carbon power and water champion," said Omar Al Hashmi, Taqa Distribution’s incoming CEO. "ADDC and AADC have powered our communities for decades, ensuring that essential energy and water is delivered to every home in Abu Dhabi."

Customers will see the new TAQA Distribution brand on their electricity and water bills from January next.

The other entities in the group are Taqa Transmission, Taqa Water Solutions and Taqa Energy Services.

Taqa will also rebrand its wholly-owned operating companies:

Abu Dhabi Transmission and Despatch Company (Transaco) will become Taqa Transmission.

The Sustainable Water Solutions Holdings (SWS Holdings) will be rebranded as Taqa Water Solutions. It was last year that Taqa took control of SWS, which is responsible for wastewater treatment and production of recycled water in Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Energy Services (ADES) will become Taqa Energy Services.