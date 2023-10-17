Johannesburg: Global climate challenges should be addressed fairly to accommodate Africa as the continent contributes the smallest share to green house gas emissions globally, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Tuesday.
Utilising Africa’s oil and gas resources would help deliver energy affordability and alleviate energy poverty on the continent, Al Ghais said in online remarks, addressing an energy conference in Cape Town.
Read more
- ADIPEC 2023: Global energy system too vast and complex for quick energy transition, says Aramco official
- Consumers can’t be losers in transition away from oil and gas: Al Mazrouei at ADIPEC
- ADIPEC 2023: Energy industry must shed its 'part of the problem' status on climate change, says Dr. Al Jaber
- ADIPEC 2023: Undersupply in oil market a bigger worry, says Al Mazrouei
“In a world in which Heathrow Airport consumes more energy than Sierra Leone or in which two-thirds of all primary schools in Sub-Saharan Africa have no access to electricity, the same environmental yardstick should not be used to compare regions at vastly different stages of development,” he said.