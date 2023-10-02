Dubai: In a call for immediate action, the UAE’s Dr. Sultan Al Jaber has called for the energy sector to step up to play its part in taking on climate change.

“This industry has been viewed as part of the problem - that is not doing enough,” said Dr. Jaber at the opening of the energy sector event ADIPEC ’23. “And in some cases, even blocking progress. This is your opportunity to show the world you are central to the solution.”

This is where the energy challenge lies Global economies currently rely on the equivalent of 250 million barrels of oil, gas, and coal daily. The need is to replace - or decarbonise - these energy sources to pave the way for a sustainable future, according to Dr. Sultan Al Jaber.

According to him, the oil and gas industry could change the global debate. “It is time to silence the sceptics by applying strength, capital and technology to deliver real outcomes and tangible results,” said Al Jaber, who is the UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and head of ADNOC Group.

Some of the trends are indeed encouraging, such as attracting record-breaking ‘cleantech’ investments of $1.7 trillion, the addition of 440GW of renewable energy to global grids in 2023, and a threefold increase in electric vehicle sales in three years.

However, what’s needed is a well-managed and equitable energy transition plan.

“These are barrels that must be either replaced - or de-carbonised - to create a proper yet responsible rock climate, a pro-growth future,” he said. “It is one humungous task and a historic opportunity for growth and innovation.

“This represents the largest economic opportunity since the first Industrial Revolution.”

Progress is being made on renewables

On the plus side, adoption of renewable energy has gained momentum, driven partly by disruptions in global oil and gas markets due to events like the Russia-Ukraine issue. The International Energy Agency has called for a significant increase in clean energy spending, from $1.8 trillion in 2023 to $4.5 trillion annually within the next decade, to try and limit global warming to 1.5°C.