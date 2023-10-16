1 of 12
Seongnam: South Korea will kick off its largest-ever defence exhibition this week, as the country seeks to turbocharge its arms sales and showcase a rare appearance by a U.S. nuclear-capable bomber.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 12
A US Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy transport aircraft. | The biennial Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition (ADEX) opens its doors on Tuesday, with organisers saying there will be more companies than ever and an unprecedented flyby from a U.S. B-52 bomber, which will make a rare landing at an airbase elsewhere on the peninsula.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
3 of 12
A model of a Supernal Electric Air Vehicle (eVtol). | This year's show is designed to help South Korea to reach its goal of becoming the world's fourth-largest arms exporter, Lee Jong-ho, chief of the organising office, told a briefing on Monday.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
4 of 12
Members of South Korea's 'Black Eagle' aerobatics team perform a display. | More than 450 senior defence officials from 54 countries are expected to attend, along with hundreds of thousands of other professionals and members of the public, he said.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 12
"This is an opportunity for Korea's defence industry to draw international attention and take a giant leap forward," Lee said.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 12
A Korean Air Lines Co. drone. | The Korean government has set a goal of reaching $20 billion in defence exports this year after sealing a record $17.3 billion in arms sales last year, including huge deals with Poland for tanks, howitzers, warplanes, and rockets.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
7 of 12
South Korea has been roughly ninth in the world for defence exports in recent years, but President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for it to improve.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
8 of 12
The South Korean Air Force Black Eagles aerobatics team perform maneuvers. | At a South Korean military airbase south of Seoul on Monday, exhibitors made final preparations as participants in early events wandered among South Korean and U.S. military vehicles and warplanes on the tarmac, including advanced American stealth F-22 and F-35 aircraft.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
9 of 12
To commemorate the 70th anniversary of South Korea's alliance with the United States, the show will feature a larger than usual display of American military power, including the B-52 flight said U.S. Air Force Colonel Charles Cameron.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
10 of 12
A US Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter jet, manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp., performs maneuvers during the media day of the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, South Korea, on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
11 of 12
A South Korean Army rifle shooting drone on display during the media day of the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, South Korea, on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
12 of 12
A KF-21 fighter jet, developed by Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. (KAI), performs maneuvers during the media day of the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, South Korea, on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.
Image Credit: Bloomberg