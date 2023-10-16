1 of 10
The recently unveiled Hurun India Rich List for 2023 showcases Jayshree Ullal as the reigning champion of India's wealthiest professional managers.
Image Credit: wires
2 of 10
Who is Jayshree Ullal? Leading the charge as the CEO of Arista Networks, Jayshree Ullal boasts an astonishing net worth of Rs208 billion ($2.5 billion or Dh9.18 billion). Her financial prowess surpasses even the luminaries of the tech world, outshining the likes of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (Rs75 billion i.e. $900 million or Dh3.3 billion) and Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Rs54 billion i.e. $650 million or Dh2.38 billion).
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 10
Nadella was ranked sixth behind Ullal, Thomas Kurian of Oracle Rs158 billion ($1.90 billion or Dh6.97 billion), World Bank's Ajaypal Singh Banga Rs76 billion ($910 million or Dh3.35 billion), and Nadella, among India's wealthiest professional managers. Above: Satya Nadella.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 10
Jayshree Ullal - The Visionary Leader In the enchanting world of India's wealthiest, Jayshree Ullal stands as the beacon of success. But who is Jayshree Ullal, and what's her story? As the CEO of Arista Networks, she has etched her name into history as the richest Indian professional manager. With an astounding net worth of Rs208 billion ($2.5 billion or Dh9.18 billion), Ullal has outshone tech giants such as Microsoft's Satya Nadella and Google's Sundar Pichai, whose fortunes pale in comparison. Nadella secured the fourth spot while Pichai found himself in the sixth position.
Image Credit: source: California State University
5 of 10
Thomas Kurian - The Tech Maven. Another star on the horizon of India's rich elite is Thomas Kurian, the CEO of Google Cloud. Hailing from Kerala, Kurian embarked on his professional journey with McKinsey & Company. In 1996, he set sail for Oracle, steadily climbing the corporate ladder until he reached the pinnacle as the organisation's President. His expertise and leadership skills caught Google's attention, leading to his appointment as the head of Google Cloud in 2019. With a net worth of Rs158 billion ($1.90 billion or Dh6.97 billion), Kurian's journey is a testament to vision, dedication, and innovation.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
6 of 10
Ajay Banga - The Global Financier. Ajay Banga, the President of the World Bank, adds another layer of diversity to India's rich tapestry. With a fortune of Rs76 billion ($910 million or Dh3.35 billion), Banga's journey began in a unique way. His education took root at Delhi's St Stephen's College and later flourished at IIM-Ahmedabad. After starting his professional career with Nestle, he ventured into the corporate world, eventually becoming the CEO and Executive Chairman of Mastercard. His remarkable career trajectory is a testament to relentless determination, global impact, and financial prowess.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
7 of 10
The above three were listed among India's wealthiest professional managers on Hurun India Rich List for 2023, which continues to see Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Cyrus S. Poonawalla as the richest Indians, the richest being Ambani.
Image Credit: REUTERS
8 of 10
Mukesh Ambani - The Resilient Titan. In the grand spectacle of India's wealth, one name consistently shines the brightest—Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries Limited. His is a story of resilience, rebirth, and unmatched success. After enduring a substantial dip in his wealth following the Hindenburg Research report, published in January, Ambani has not just bounced back but reclaimed the title of the richest Indian. The numbers are staggering: Reliance Industries has invested more than $150 billion in the last decade, outstripping any other corporation in India. His wealth has soared from Rs1.65 trillion ($19.82 billion or Dh72.79 billion) in 2014 to a remarkable Rs8 trillion ($96.08 billion) in 2023, marking an astonishing four-fold increase.
Image Credit: REUTERS
9 of 10
Gautam Adani - The Industrious Magnate. Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, is another towering figure in India's financial landscape. Although he slipped to the second position among the richest Indians, with a wealth of Rs4.74 trillion ($56.93 billion or Dh209 billion), his story is one of tenacity and industriousness. The Adani Group's diversified businesses have made a substantial mark on India's corporate sector.
Image Credit: REUTERS
10 of 10
Cyrus S. Poonawalla - The Pharmaceutical Pioneer The list also features a pharmaceutical pioneer, Cyrus S. Poonawalla, the founder of Serum Institute of India. As a stalwart in the healthcare industry, he has maintained his position at number three among the richest Indians, with a total wealth of Rs2.78 trillion ($33.39 billion or Dh122.64 billion). Poonawalla's journey is a testament to the power of innovation and dedication in creating a lasting impact in India and beyond.
Image Credit: Bloomberg