Dubai: Dubai's Jebel Ali Power Generation & Water Production Complex is the world's 'largest single-site natural gas power generation facility' - and that's according to Guinness World Records. The complex - operated by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority - has a power generation capacity of 9,547 MW.
In 2019, DEWA completed the extension project for M-Station in Jebel Ali, which is the largest power generation and water desalination plant in the UAE. With the extension, the total cost of M-Station reached over Dh12 billion, while its production capacity reached 2,885 megawatts (MW) and 140 million gallons of desalinated water per day.
Serve a million
"DEWA has created comprehensive electricity infrastructure development plans based on demand forecast until 2030, which seek to expand production capacity and transmission and distribution networks," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA. "These plans ensure we are able to provide our services to over one million customers while maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety, availability, reliability, and efficiency."
Dubai and DEWA have generated quite a few top rankings in recent times. It recorded the world’s lowest customer minutes lost (CML) of 1.66 minutes per year; the lowest electricity transmission- and distribution-network-line losses of 3.3 per cent; and one of the lowest water-network losses of 5.1 per cent. Fuel heat utilisation in DEWA’s power plants have reached 90 per cent.