Dubai: The ADNOC affiliated petrochemicals company Borouge has started 2024 on a strong footing, with first quarter net profit showing a 37 per cent increase to $273 million. This was brought on by 'strong' price premiums for its products, especially those in the high-value category, and from cost efficiency gains.

The company is showing a 'significant competitive advantage' in the key growth markets of Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Its products are used in sectors such as infrastructure, energy, agriculture, speciality packaging and healthcare.

"The price premium for Borouge’s polyethylene widened to $222 per tonne, up 19 per cent from the previous quarter," said a statement. And the premium for polypropylene increased 46 per cent quarter-on-quarter to $162 per tonne.

Borouge will maintain a $1.3 billion dividend in 2024. This works out to 15.88 fils per share, and represents a current yield of 6.5 per cent.

Upcoming production gains

"Borouge is now entering a transformational phase in our growth journey," said Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, CEO. "We are making excellent progress on the Borouge 4 production facility, which is over 60 per cent completed."