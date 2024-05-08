A $5b investment gameplan

Based on these numbers, ADNOC L&S has revised its full-year projections higher. "This strong financial performance has been powered by ADNOC L&S’ ambitious transformational growth strategy whereby the company intends to invest in excess of $5 billion (Dh18.4 billion) in value-accretive growth in energy-related maritime logistics over the medium term, to meet growing demand in and beyond the UAE."

"We are continuing to expand our market-leading fleet while growing our geographic reach, service offerings, and global customer base to unlock increased value for our shareholders," said Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO.

What shareholders can expect in dividends ADNOC L&S dividend payout will rise by 'at least' 5 per cent over the medium term, with the 2023 annualized dividend of Dh955 million as a base.

How individual ADNOC L&S divisions did

The logistics' share grew to Dh2 billion plus, up 55 per cent. This came through higher contributions from the Jack Up Barges 'driven by increased fleet size, higher rates and increased utilization. This was in tandem with expansion in the company's overall integrated logistics activities and owned fleet and new activities such as engineering, procurement and construction. (The EBITDA increased 59 per cent to Dh588 million.)

The shipping side of its operations helped with Dh922 million, a gain of 25 per cent. Through this period, charter rates for tankers, dry bulk and containers had firmed up, and there were also the 'incremental earnings' from the four new Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC) added to the fleet.