Abu Dhabi: UAE’s biggest oil producer, ADNOC Australian energy company Santos, signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) towards the potential development of a joint global carbon management platform, the companies announced Tuesday. Such a platform could support the decarbonisation journey of customers throughout the Asia-Pacific region, said ADNOC.
The SCA also allows the companies to work together to advance critical carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies necessary to accelerate the decarbonisation of industry worldwide. The parties will also explore the development of a carbon dioxide (CO2) shipping and transportation infrastructure network to enable heavy-emitting sectors to capture, ship and permanently store CO2.
Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Executive Director of Low Carbon Solutions and International Growth, ADNOC, said, “ADNOC continues to build on its pioneering role in safely capturing and permanently storing carbon dioxide as we accelerate toward net zero by 2045 and target CCS capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum (mmtpa) by 2030.”
Decarbonisation goals
ADNOC operates the Al Reyadah facility, which can process 800,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually. The company recently announced one of the largest carbon capture projects in the Middle East and North Africa region at the Habshan facilities. It also launched a carbon capture project at its Hail and Ghasha offshore development, taking its committed investment for carbon capture capacity to almost 4mtpa.
Santos is a global energy company operating across Australia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste and the United States.
800,000 tonnes
of CO2 can be processed at ADNOC's Al Reyadah facility
Al Kaabi said, “Through this partnership, ADNOC and Santos will work together aiming to scale up the carbon management technologies of the future while leveraging our combined expertise and experience in safely transporting, capturing and storing carbon to help markets in the Asia-Pacific decarbonise.”
Alan Stuart-Grant, Energy Solutions Executive Vice President of Santos, said, “Large scale-up of CCS is required to meet the world’s climate objectives and companies like Santos and ADNOC have the technology, infrastructure and knowledge to be able to deliver low-cost CCS and low-carbon energy competitively on a global scale.”
ADNOC targets a carbon capture capacity of 10mtpa by 2030, equivalent to taking over 2 million internal combustion vehicles off the road.