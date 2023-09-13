1 of 16
Apple today announced iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, featuring an industry-first color-infused back glass. The back glass is strengthened through a dual-ion exchange process and has a luxurious, textured matte finish.
Dynamic Island interaction: The Dynamic Island is an innovative way to interact with important alerts and Live Activities. It adapts to provide information like navigation directions, music controls, and real-time updates from third-party apps.
Camera enhancements: The 48MP main camera offers super-high-resolution photos and videos. It utilizes computational photography to provide a 24MP super-high-resolution default setting, balancing image quality and file size.
The inclusion of a 2x Telephoto lens provides users with three optical zoom levels (0.5x, 1x, 2x). Improved night mode, Smart HDR, and next-generation portraits enhance low-light photography and image quality.
A16 Bionic Chip: The A16 Bionic chip powers these iPhones, offering fast and efficient performance. It features two high-performance and four high-efficiency cores for improved CPU performance and extended battery life.
The 5-core GPU ensures smooth graphics for streaming and gaming. A 16-core Neural Engine enables faster machine learning tasks and privacy features.
Connectivity and charging: Both models feature a USB‑C connector, making it easy to charge and transfer data. They support MagSafe and future Qi2 chargers for wireless charging. The second-generation Ultra Wideband chip allows extended range and improves location tracking.
iOS 17 features: iOS 17 brings new features, such as Contact Posters and Live Voicemail in the Phone app. Messages receive updates with a new stickers experience, audio message transcription, and safety features like Check In. NameDrop simplifies sharing contact information and content through AirDrop.
Pricing and availability: iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at Dh3,399, and Dh3,799 respectively. Pre-orders begin this Friday, September 15, with availability beginning Friday, September 22.
iOS 17 and iCloud+: iOS 17 will be available as a free software update on September 18. iCloud+ introduces new storage plans, catering to users with extensive media libraries and premium features like Private Relay.
Apple also introduced the highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, designed with aerospace-grade titanium that’s strong yet lightweight to deliver Apple’s lightest Pro models ever. The new design incorporates sleek contoured edges and an innovative customizable Action button, allowing users to tailor their iPhone experience to their preferences.
Camera upgrades: These Pro models boast a significant enhancement in their camera capabilities, equivalent to having seven professional lenses at your disposal. , The primary camera system now boasts an impressive 48MP resolution, supporting a new super-high-resolution 24MP default setting.
An exciting addition is the all-new 5x Telephoto camera, exclusively available on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This telephoto lens empowers users to zoom in with five times optical magnification, delivering crisp and detailed shots even from a distance.
A17 Pro chip: Powering these advanced features is the formidable A17 Pro chip, setting the stage for next-level gaming experiences and offering unmatched performance. The USB‑C connector, now supercharged with USB 3 speeds that are up to 20 times faster than USB 2, opens the door to powerful professional workflows that were previously unattainable.
Roadside Assistance: And with the addition of Roadside Assistance via satellite, the iPhone 15 Pro lineup builds on Apple’s innovative satellite infrastructure to connect users to help if they have car trouble while off the grid.
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in four new finishes: black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium, starting at Dh4,299 and Dh5,099 respectively. Pre-orders start on Friday, September 15, with availability on Friday, September 22.
