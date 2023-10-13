1 of 10
Walt Disney is set to open the world’s first Frozen-themed land at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort as the entertainment giant prepares to unleash $60 billion in spending across parks and resorts worldwide
Image Credit: Bloomberg
Based on the popular animated films, World of Frozen will open on November 20 and recreate landmarks from the fictional kingdom of Arendelle including Elsa’s Ice Palace.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
World of Frozen will feature two rides - a boat trip through a winter wonderland featuring music from the movies, and a sleigh-themed roller coaster - as well as a restaurant serving Nordic-inspired food.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
World of Frozen is a big bet for Disney in Hong Kong, with the firm already helping fund a HK$10.9 billion ($1.4 billion) expansion of the park that also includes a Marvel-themed attraction.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
The operation has reported eight consecutive annual losses, including last year’s HK$2.1 billion deficit, as it struggled to entice tourists to the world’s smallest Disneyland park and Covid curbs hammered the travel sector.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
It’s laid out an ambitious plan to nearly double spending on its theme parks and resorts to $60 billion over the next 10 years, citing a boost to the bottom line from rides, cruises and other attractions.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
The company says it has more than 1,000 acres of land it could develop and has signaled it wants to do more with some of its most popular characters.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Disney already has plans to open Frozen-themed attractions in Tokyo and Paris. Meanwhile, Shanghai Disneyland will get a Zootopia attraction later this year.
Image Credit: AFP
Visitors to the Hong Kong park will have to shell out more cash should they go in peak season.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Last month, the city’s Disneyland announced a one-day ticket for popular days and seasons will cost HK$879 for people aged 12 and older, while a standard one-day pass for other times will be HK$639. Annual pass holders will be able to go to World of Frozen on select dates starting October 23.
Image Credit: Bloomberg