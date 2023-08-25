Dubai: The United Arab Emirates has officially joined the BRICS group, following the successful ratification of its application by the five founding nations: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. This announcement came during the 15th BRICS summit held in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24.
The UAE's commitment to multilateral collaboration and constructive dialogues, especially within platforms representing emerging and developing economies globally, has paved the way for its membership in the extended BRICS coalition. This inclusion reflects the UAE's enthusiasm for championing the principles of multilateralism in supporting peace and development for the collective benefit of people and nations worldwide.
"This development forms part of the UAE's commitment to promoting constructive dialogue through active platforms that represent developing and emerging economies, and the country's focus on long-term economic prosperity and maintaining balanced strategic and economic relations "including with international organisations" in an ever-evolving world order,” said Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs.
The UAE has consistently championed the value of multilateralism in supporting peace, security, and development globally.
The UAE has been a long-term partner of the BRICS group, having participated in June's "Friends of BRICS" forum in Cape Town, convened as part of the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting, chaired by the Republic of South Africa.
Long term partner
We express our appreciation regarding the agreement of the leaders of the BRICS countries on the inclusion of the UAE in this important group as of January 2024, and we are grateful for their confidence in this regard.
The UAE, in October 2021, joined the BRICS New Development Bank, which was established in 2015 to mobilize resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in emerging markets, developing nations, and BRICS member states.
"The UAE is a global hub for trade and economic development, with a foreign policy focused on supporting long-term economic prosperity,” said Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State.
The country adopts innovative strategies, and is working to build an economy based on knowledge and diversity, reinforced by scientific and technological progress.
Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said, "We are pleased to join the BRICS group, which the UAE recognises as a mechanism to promote global peace, stability, and prosperity."
The UAE stresses that the future of global security and prosperity relies on strong multilateral partnerships and cooperation on the international level, and a shared commitment to achieving stability and development.