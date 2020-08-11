Dubai will host the first edition of Healthcare Future Summit virtually. The conference is dedicated to all medical professionals, Ministries of Health, government authorities, and academics.
This year’s theme is “Bringing Healthcare Communities Together”.
The first edition will be taking place from December 6 to 8, 2020, focusing on the increased demand and the significant social expectations in healthcare delivery due to the global pandemic that is threatening the whole world today.
This event is built on the foundation of eight main pillars: patient safety, future of healthcare, innovation and technology, healthcare finance, big data, pharma in healthcare and wellness and medical tourism. The goal is to develop sustainable healthcare systems and help overcome the challenges these healthcare systems are facing.
The Healthcare Future Summit presents a rich comprehensive agenda which offers new insights on the latest updates related to safeguarding patients, the future of the healthcare system after COVID-19, the new path in the pharma industry, the remote support of patients and many other substantial topics.
Around 500 participants are expected to attend the conference that will be hosting more than 45 reputed regional and international speakers.
Dr. Ramadan Al Blooshi, CEO, DHCR & Head of the Scientific Committee of Healthcare Future Summit commented, “In this forum, we have gathered famous and renowned leaders in healthcare, world experts, and uncompromising economic specialists to share their best practices, innovations and advanced technologies.”
“We aim to position healthcare at the lead of the global industry by introducing innovative regulations and providing platforms to share the best practices and to assess demands. Being one of the healthcare regulators in the region, we have a deep sense of responsibility to serve the people and look into the future by elevating the healthcare standards.”