Airport Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: The UAE is allowing fully-vaccinated citizens to travel to countries on travel curb list from October 27.

The ban on unvaccinated is still in place, except for those on diplomatic missions.

The travel updates were announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) during its weekly media briefing on Tuesday (October 26, 2021). The new move aims to strengthen the UAE’s strategy for full recovery and gradual reopening of all vital sectors and return to normal life.

Protocol in place

The new update allows citizens - who received the full doses of the approved COVID-19 vaccines – to travel. However, the protocol prohibits travel for Emiratis over the age of 70, and unvaccinated citizens.

These protocol do not apply for the following:

UAE diplomatic missions

Patients

Humanitarian cases

Those who are studying abroad on scholarships

Prior approval from the official authorities for the above categories is mandatory.

Returning to the UAE

Citizens returning from these countries are required to present a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test result with a QR code for a test conducted within 48 hours from the time of departure. The result of another Rapid PCR Test, conducted not more than six hours before the departure time is also mandatory.

The protocol indicated that vaccinated travellers must take a PCR test upon arrival and take two more PCR tests on the fourth and eighth days.

Unvaccinated travelers must take a PCR test upon arrival, quarantine for 10 days and take another test on the ninth day.

Register with 'Tawajudi'

The authority urged citizens travelling to these countries to register with Tawajudi on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation by logging onto www.mofaic.gov.ae or the UAEMOFAIC smartphone application. The service enables the ministry and UAE missions abroad to communicate with Emirati citizens abroad in emergencies and crises and provide them with the needful assistance.