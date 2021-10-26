Philippine Labour Secretary Silvestre Bello III Image Credit: Supplied

Manila: Fully-vaccinated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), as well as non-OFWs may opt not to undergo quarantine — if they get a negative RT-PCR test result within 72 hours prior to departure from the country of origin.

This was explained by the Philippines’ labour Secretary Silvestre Bello III Monday in a virtual forum, according to the Philippine News Agency.

He also said if no pre-departure test is done, fully-vaccinated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), as well as non-OFWs from “green states” must present proof of their shots; they then have the option to undergo a facility-based quarantine until the release of their negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test result taken in the quarantine facility upon arrival in the country.

A scene at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport T1.

Bello is currently in the UAE, where he met Filipino expats in the UAE at a town hall meeting in Dubai on Monday night.

The Philippine’ labour minister clarified that the recommendation to include a country or state in the “green list" comes from health experts. Bello explained that the recommendation of the medical sector is given weight on the decision of authorities for the inclusion of countries to the list, where quarantine protocols for Filipinos who came from these nations are relaxed.

Updated testing/quarantine rules

“Of course, heavy consideration will be given to the opinion or recommendation of the health sectors, our medical experts. That's what we follow...because they are the ones who know which to qualify for,” he said.

He was referring to the updated testing and quarantine rules issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) on October 15, 2021 in which fully-vaccinated OFWs or non-OFWs from green states can either take a pre-departure PCR test and avoid quarantine upon arrival, or undergo quarantine at a facility-until the release of their negative RT-PCR test result in the country upon arrival.

Those who don’t undergo quaratine, are also advised to self-monitor for any symptoms until their 14th day following arrival in the country.

'Green list'

From October 16 to 31, those included in the country’s green list are:

Algeria

American Samoa

Bhutan

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Cayman Islands

Chad

China (Mainland)

Comoros

Republic of the Congo

Cook Islands

Eritrea

Falkland Islands (Malvinas)

Gibraltar

Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China)

Kiribati

Madagascar

Mali

Marshall Islands

Federated States of Micronesia

Montserrat

Nauru

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Niger

Niue

North Korea

Northern Mariana Islands

Palau

Poland

Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of the Netherlands)

Saint Helena

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Samoa

Sierra Leone

Sint Eustatius

Solomon Islands

Sudan

Syria

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Tokelau

Tonga

Turkmenistan

Tuvalu

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Yemen

Labour Attache Manuel Dimaano of the Philippine Overseas Labour Office (POLO)-Abu Dhabi, UAE reported that the host country has vaccinated more than 90% of its population.

“The situation here in the UAE is very peaceful. The response of the UAE government is good when it comes to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Most of the residents here and UAE citizens are vaccinated, I think 90%, and those who have been vaccinated have also started booster shots,” he added.

Travel rules for unvaccinated Travelers arriving in the Philippines from October 8, 2021, those who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or individuals whose vaccination status cannot be independently validated, and those vaccinated but failed to comply with the test-before-travel requirements, shall undergo a 14-days quarantine.



Eight (8) of the 14 days shall be observed at an accredited hotel or facility; the remaining 6 to be completed at home under the monitoring of concerned Local Government Units.



RT-PCR: Travelers shall also undergo an RT-PCR test on the 7th day of their quarantine stay.



Travellers must stay at a hotel accredited while waiting for test schedule and the release of results. You can only check out from your hotel until the release of your negative RT-PCR test taken on the seventh (7th) day. Day 1 starts on date of arrival.



For an updated list of “Green” or “Yellow” countries, check https://bit.ly/PALTravelsToPH-Vaccinated

Bello and other labour officials are in UAE, the host country for the Ministerial Meeting of labour ministers from other nations in the region to be held from October 25 to 27. Among the agenda of the gathering is to discuss the welfare and safety of all migrant workers.