Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced a further update to the ‘Green List’ of countries for inbound travel into Abu Dhabi.

The updated list includes 82 destinations, and all travellers arriving from the updated ‘Green List’ destinations are exempt from quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi. The list has been in effect since Friday, October 8.

The list supports the easing of travel restrictions whilst maintaining safety protocols in the emirate.

Travellers will be required to present a negative PCR COVID-19 test result, valid for a maximum of 48 hours before departure, and undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Vaccinated passengers from the updated ‘Green List’ will take another PCR test on Day 6, with the day of their arrival into Abu Dhabi counting as Day 1. Unvaccinated travellers arriving from ‘Green List’ countries will, on the other hand, take a PCR test on Days 6 and 9.

The list is regularly updated based on international developments, and the DCT has said that inclusion on the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety protocols for travel, ensuring and prioritising the well-being of the UAE community.

The authority has also clarified that the placementioned on the ‘Green List’ refer to the departure point of travellers, and not their citizenship.

The green list

1. Albania

2. Armenia

3. Australia

4. Austria

5. Azerbaijan

6. Bahrain

7. Belarus

8. Belgium

9. Belize

10. Bhutan

11. Bolivia

12. Bosnia and Herzegovina

13. Brazil

14. Brunei

15. Bulgaria

16. Burma

17. Burundi

18. Canada

19. Chile

20. China

21. Colombia

22. Comoros

23. Croatia

24. Cyprus

25. Czech Republic

26. Denmark

27. Ecuador

28. Estonia

29. Finland

30. France

31. Georgia

32. Germany

33. Greece

34. Holland

35. Hong Kong (SAR)

36. Hungary

37. Iceland

38. Indonesia

39. Israel

40. Italy

41. Japan

42. Jordan

43. Kazakhstan

44. Kuwait

45. Kyrgyzstan

46. Liechtenstein

47. Luxembourg

48. Maldives

49. Malta

50. Mauritius

51. Moldova

52. Monaco

53. Montenegro

54. Morocco

55. New Zealand

56. Norway

57. Oman

58. Poland

59. Portugal

60. Qatar

61. Republic of Ireland

62. Russia

63. San Marino

64. Saudi Arabia

65. Serbia

66. Seychelles

67. Singapore

68. Slovakia

69. Slovenia

70. South Korea

71. Spain

72. Sweden

73. Switzerland

74. Taiwan, Province of China

75. Tajikistan

76. Thailand

77. Tunisia

78. Turkmenistan

79. Ukraine

80. United Kingdom

81. United States of America

82. Uzbekistan