Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced a further update to the ‘Green List’ of countries for inbound travel into Abu Dhabi.
The updated list includes 82 destinations, and all travellers arriving from the updated ‘Green List’ destinations are exempt from quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi. The list has been in effect since Friday, October 8.
The list supports the easing of travel restrictions whilst maintaining safety protocols in the emirate.
Travellers will be required to present a negative PCR COVID-19 test result, valid for a maximum of 48 hours before departure, and undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Vaccinated passengers from the updated ‘Green List’ will take another PCR test on Day 6, with the day of their arrival into Abu Dhabi counting as Day 1. Unvaccinated travellers arriving from ‘Green List’ countries will, on the other hand, take a PCR test on Days 6 and 9.
The list is regularly updated based on international developments, and the DCT has said that inclusion on the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety protocols for travel, ensuring and prioritising the well-being of the UAE community.
The authority has also clarified that the placementioned on the ‘Green List’ refer to the departure point of travellers, and not their citizenship.
The green list
1. Albania
2. Armenia
3. Australia
4. Austria
5. Azerbaijan
6. Bahrain
7. Belarus
8. Belgium
9. Belize
10. Bhutan
11. Bolivia
12. Bosnia and Herzegovina
13. Brazil
14. Brunei
15. Bulgaria
16. Burma
17. Burundi
18. Canada
19. Chile
20. China
21. Colombia
22. Comoros
23. Croatia
24. Cyprus
25. Czech Republic
26. Denmark
27. Ecuador
28. Estonia
29. Finland
30. France
31. Georgia
32. Germany
33. Greece
34. Holland
35. Hong Kong (SAR)
36. Hungary
37. Iceland
38. Indonesia
39. Israel
40. Italy
41. Japan
42. Jordan
43. Kazakhstan
44. Kuwait
45. Kyrgyzstan
46. Liechtenstein
47. Luxembourg
48. Maldives
49. Malta
50. Mauritius
51. Moldova
52. Monaco
53. Montenegro
54. Morocco
55. New Zealand
56. Norway
57. Oman
58. Poland
59. Portugal
60. Qatar
61. Republic of Ireland
62. Russia
63. San Marino
64. Saudi Arabia
65. Serbia
66. Seychelles
67. Singapore
68. Slovakia
69. Slovenia
70. South Korea
71. Spain
72. Sweden
73. Switzerland
74. Taiwan, Province of China
75. Tajikistan
76. Thailand
77. Tunisia
78. Turkmenistan
79. Ukraine
80. United Kingdom
81. United States of America
82. Uzbekistan