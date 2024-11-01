Dubai: Ride-hailing service Yango announced on Friday that it has expanded into Oman through a strategic partnership with Otaxi, a leading taxi provider in the country, in collaboration with Oman’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT).

As Yango marks its sixth year in the Middle East, the company said in a statement that this expansion strengthens its dedication to advancing digital transformation in the region’s mobility sector. Since its launch, Yango said it has connected over one million drivers with passengers and facilitated over 630 million rides worldwide.

In addition to Oman, Yango has extended its footprint to cities such as Beira in Mozambique, Korhogo in Côte d’Ivoire, Solwezi in Zambia, and Rabat and Tangier in Morocco as well. Recently, Yango introduced a city taxi service in Abu Dhabi, which was developed in partnership with the Integrated Transport Centre’s Abu Dhabi Mobility initiative.

Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head of Yango Middle East, said, “Our focus extends beyond business growth to the future of smart cities. With AI-driven innovations, Yango aims to improve quality of life and contribute to urban development, aligning with initiatives like We the Emirates 2031. We’re excited to continue delivering convenient, personalised, culturally relevant experiences across the Middle East.”

In Dubai, Yango also launched Yango Rides for Business, which offers corporate transport for SMEs and large enterprises. The service has already transported over 150,000 people and supported more than 2,000 businesses across four countries. Additionally, the Yango app integrates public transport options and Yango Drive, a car rental service featuring over 3,500 vehicles available for personal and business use.