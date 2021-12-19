Khalid Jasim Al Midfa Image Credit:

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) has led SCTDA to achieve many triumphs at international and local levels, becoming a major cornerstone of Sharjah’s tourism development efforts, while advancing the emirate’s events and forums to even higher standards.

During Covid-19, securing visitor health and rebuilding trust was paramount within the sector. In order to achieve this, under Al Midfa’s guidance, the Authority worked in collaboration with stakeholders to focus on developing the Sharjah Safe for Tourism stamp.

The initiative was a mark of assurance given to all establishments in Sharjah, which fully adhered to the public health protocols set out by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), along with the Sharjah Hotel Establishments Precautionary Operating Guidelines During Covid-19 Manual. The manual outlined updated procedures for hotel establishments in Sharjah, aiding to control the pandemic and giving visitors a sense of security, allowing the emirate to see a gradual return of activities once the UAE vaccine roll out commenced.

Pre-Covid, following the mandate to be on a par with other leading tourism destinations, Al Midfa has been instrumental in the important introduction of a new hotel-establishment-classification system, providing a valuable guideline for the hospitality sector of the emirate, a vital part of the visitor experience. Al Midfa has also overseen the establishment of the Sharjah International Travel and Tourism Forum, now in its eight year with ever-growing numbers, dedicated to the development of the hospitality sector in the emirate.

Among many advancements, Al Midfa has also been responsible for the Digital Transformation strategy for the Authority’s services, launching an IMS accredited with four international ISO certificates, developing the Tour Guide profession in the emirate and initiating a digital training platform based on best international practices, in addition to a collaborative redevelopment of the Sharjah Youth Hostel.

Over Al Midfa’s tenure at SCTDA, one of the Authority’s greatest successes is undoubtedly the growth of the Sharjah Light Festival and the F1H2o World Championship. The 2020 edition of SLF celebrated 10 years at over 19 locations and saw a mass turnout in excess of one million visitors. 2019 was the 20th edition of the F1H2o in Sharjah. These milestones are a true testament to the journey Sharjah has travelled, becoming a strategic tourism destination, occupying a distinctive place on the local and international tourism map.

Al Midfa cites the team effort of partners and stakeholders as the supportive force behind the growth of Sharjah’s highly successful and innovative tourism achievements with commitment to a shared vision and the consistent wish to work together for the promotion of Sharjah as the key defining factor.