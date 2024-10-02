Dubai: A Takaful insurer in the UAE has been prohibited from issuing - or concluding - new motor and health insurance contracts. This will also apply to renewals of such policies, according to a diktat by the UAE Central Bank.

This is under Article 33 of the Federal Decree Law No (48) of 2023 Regarding the Regulation of Insurance Activities .

But the insurer remains liable for all rights and obligations arising from insurance contracts concluded before the decision of the prohibition.

"This action comes as a result of the insurance company failure to meet the minimum capital requirement," said the regulator. "The CBUAE has given the insurer a period of six months to remediate the solvency position and comply with its directions in this regard."