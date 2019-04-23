Image Credit: Shutterstock

ABU DHABI: The UAE gross bank assets, including bankers’ acceptances, stood at Dh2.895 trillion, in March down from Dh2.909.5 trillion in the preceding month, figures by the UAE Central Bank have showed.

Gross credit in the banking system, rallied 2 per cent from Dh1,671.9 trillion by the end of February 2019 to Dh1,675.1 trillion in March, with total bank deposits going down by Dh20.1 billion driven by a dip in residents’ and non-residents’ deposits, by Dh17.4 billion and Dh2.7 billion respectively.

In the meantime, CBUAE announced that the Money Supply aggregate M1 increased by 2.2 per cent, from Dh501.1 billion by the end of February 2019 to Dh512 billion by March same year.

The Money Supply aggregate M2 was up as well by 0.6 per cent from Dh1,321.3 trillion at the end of February 2019 to Dh1.328.6 trillion at the end of March 2019.

The Money Supply aggregate M3 likewise edged up 0.8 per cent, from Dh1.619.4 trillion at the end of February 2019 to Dh1.631.7 trillion at the end of March.