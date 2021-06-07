Dubai: The UAE Central Bank has launched a new whistleblowing portal to anonymously raise any concern related to misconduct or policy violations by its employees, contractors and representatives. The an encrypted channel allows internal and external stakeholders to submit their misgivings.
“The launch of the whistleblowing portal is part of CBUAE’s efforts to promote compliance with the Code of Conduct and the highest standards of governance,” it said in a statement. The new portal aims at addressing occurrences of alleged illegal and unethical practices by taking "necessary action in a timely manner".
The portal, located on the regulator's website, allows employees and external stakeaholders - such as financial institutions, vendors, and the public - to voice their concerns without the fear of reprisal. It also allows the sharing of comprehensive information around a relevant concern, including the attachment of files and documents in support of a particular claim.