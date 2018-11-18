Financing is the third big area of disruption in China, and where most innovations have flourished. Consumer finance, peer-to-peer lending, supply chain financing and crowdfunding are the four main modes. Ping An uses 6,000 variables to evaluate risk and identifies fraud risks by analysing micro-expressions of the borrower’s face over a video interview. Alibaba has lent out $299 billion to 11 million SMEs, with each loan application requiring three minutes to complete and one second to process with zero manual intervention. Tencent’s WeBank provides micro-loans 24/7 to a pre-approved white list of WeChat subscribers, based on 100,000 parameters gleaned from public bureau, social media and e-commerce behaviour. No surprise then that over 50 per cent of WeBank employees are technologists.