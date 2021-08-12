The Kuwaiti government has extended a support lifeline to SMEs, but business owners want to see more of that at slightly better terms than on offer now. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Kuwait City: Thousands of small and medium Kuwaiti businesses could go to the wall after being walloped by the pandemic, potentially torpedoing a private sector central to the country's efforts to remake its unorthodox and oil-pumped economy.

The government, which spends more than half of its annual budget on the salaries of Kuwaitis who mostly work in state jobs, has encouraged citizens to set up their own businesses over the past decade in an effort to engineer a private sector. The aim has been to ease state finances, reduce reliance on the imported labour of expatriates who make up most of the population, and also help Kuwait diversify away from oil, which brings in 90 per cent of state revenues but is looking increasingly precarious as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Yet, much of that decade of work to foster small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which involved about $500 million of state financing, has been undone by the COVID-19 outbreak, according to industry experts. Most of the 25,000-30,000 SMEs in Kuwait were operating with limited cash reserves even before the pandemic struck and were unable to weather a halt in operations due to lockdowns, investment management firm Markaz said.

Back to state jobs

In an indication of the scale of the problem, Abdulaziz al-Mubarak, head of the Kuwait Federation for Small and Medium Enterprises, said that about 8,600 entrepreneurs were currently switching from working in the private sector to the government. He warned that the cash crunch could "end the whole sector".

That's a major problem for Kuwait, where SMEs generate 11.9 per cent of GDP by gross value added, employ tens of thousands of people and play an important role in sectors like wholesale and retail trade, food and drinks, hospitality and construction.

Cut to size

Take Mohammed al-Blushi. His factory making trucks and smart homes from light steel suffered heavy losses due to COVID-19 restrictions. He has been forced to shrink his staff to just three employees from about 60. He came up with half of the 800,000-dinar ($2.7 million) financing to start his business four years ago, with the rest coming from a loan from a state fund.

The 36-year-old now fears he could default on the loan, and is holding out for further support from the government such as compensation for its pandemic losses or exemptions from certain debts. "I will not give up," he said. "The crisis will subside, God willing."

More shocks

Expatriates make up about 70 per cent of the 4.6 million-strong population of Kuwait. Like other oil exporters, it was slammed by the double shock of low crude prices and the pandemic, leading to the economy shrinking by 8 per cent last year.

On March 30, parliament passed a law on financing for SMEs, but for some business owners it will prove too late. The law gives those affected by the pandemic access to funding of up to 250,000 dinars, of which the government guarantees 80 per cent.

Many SME owners say banks impose onerous financing conditions under the scheme, like proving the operational efficiency of projects. The repayment period is five years with a possible additional two years of grace. A senior government source said some SMEs were reluctant to make use of the law because it offered loans rather than compensation, the state didn't fully guarantee the financing and the limit on the repayment time.

A helpful hand?

However the official said the legislation could be amended to provide more support business owners, if necessary. "All solutions are available to the government to support owners of SMEs," he added, without elaborating.