Customers at Emirates Islamic. Islamic banking is gaining traction in the UAE in terms of progress, penetration and perception according to the latest Islamic Banking Index of the Emirates Islamic. Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Islamic banking is gaining traction in the UAE in terms of progress, penetration and perception according to the latest Islamic Banking Index of the Emirates Islamic.

“Despite the current pandemic situation that has affected Islamic and conventional finance markets in the short term, we expect strong growth in the Islamic Finance market to continue to increase,” said Wasim Saifi, Deputy CEO-Consumer Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic.

The share of the Islamic banks’ assets to total assets in the UAE has increased from 17.3 per cent in 2013 to 18.8 per cent as at June 2020, indicating increased prominence of Islamic banks and demand for Islamic finance.

Popularity

As a fallout of 2020’s global economic downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s edition of the Index demonstrates a small reduction in the overall penetration of both conventional and Islamic products compared with 2019.

The overall penetration of both conventional and Islamic banking in 2020 has seen a small reduction, falling from 60 last year to 58 per cent for Islamic banking products and from 65 per cent to 64 per cent for conventional banking as compared to 2019.

Islamic Banking Image Credit: Emirates Islamic

Over the long run, the penetration of Islamic banking products has increased gradually from 47 per cent to 58 per cent since 2015, while conventional banking products have seen a reduction from 70 per cent to 64 per cent over the years.

The overall penetration of Islamic finance products among Muslim respondents was consistent, 70 per cent in 2019 and 69 per cent in 2020.

Islamic banking remains on the rise in the UAE - three out of five respondents now have at least one Sharia compliant product – 60 per cent - up from 55 per cent in 2018.

Post-pandemic market recovery and the growth in promising Islamic sectors such as Halal food, halal treatments and cosmetics, conservative fashion is expected to continue to create demand for Islamic finance.

UAE’s support

The UAE is working on a number of initiative to support the growth of Islamic finance in the country. The UAE Ministry of Finance announced the launch of a new initiative to create a “unified global legal and legislative framework” for the Islamic finance sector. The initiative will enable Islamic economic activity and meet demand for greater standardisation within the sector.

DIFC has been investing heavily into fintech to spur the growth of the Islamic finance industry. The FinTech Hive accelerator also partners with specialist organisations which include the Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre (DIEDC) and various Islamic banks.

DIEDC collaborated with DIFC, Dubai Financial Market, and the Climate Bonds Initiative to Grow Green Sukuk Market. The agreement aims to promote the issuance of green Sukuk in the UAE and across the world, in addition to developing the standards of certification for green Sukuk along the lines of the Climate Bonds Standard and Certification Scheme.

Investor confidence

Investor interest and confidence Islamic investment opportunities are on the rise and is demonstrated by the successful sukuk issuances of various Islamic Banks such as Emirates Islamic, Dubai Islamic Bank and Sharjah and high oversubscription rates.

“With the economy opening up and lock down measures lifted, we continue to witness increased uptake on Islamic finance products, particularly on the retail segment,” said Saifi. Emirates Islamic continues to be ambitious yet cautious and expects to see good growth opportunities in particular on the Emirati segment and invest in digital, while maintaining high quality liquid assets.