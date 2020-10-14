Abu Dhabi: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has launched Digital Marketplace powered by payit, its digitial wallet.
The move allows small and medium businesses to list and sell their products and services on the platform conveniently and make them accessible to a growing base of payit customers.
The Covid-19 pandemic has presented significant challenges to businesses in the region, most notably the need for SMEs to quickly adapt from providing products and services in physical locations to moving them to online platforms. Digital Marketplace is another way payit is supporting local businesses and consumers alike during this time, a move that is the first of its kind to be implemented by a bank in the region.
The new platform will include a range of products and services, such as groceries, electronics, pharmaceuticals, specialty stores, educational software and others. “Digital Marketplace” also offers a fee collection module where businesses like gyms, educational institutes or rental companies can now collect recurring payments through payit.
Through the platform, merchants can quickly launch a digital business with no set up investment, leverage on payit’s order management system, attract new sales as well as benefit from the merchant support programme which includes competitive transaction rates, data analytics and marketing and promotional activities.
“We are committed to supporting SMEs and local merchants and empowering them through our technology infrastructure investments. In an increasingly digital economy, the move to Digital Marketplace is a milestone in the region, as we continue to focus on delivering a safe, secure and cashless transactions to customers,” said Hana Al Rostamani, Deputy Group CEO and Head of Personal Banking at FAB.