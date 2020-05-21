UAE bank holidays announced. Image Credit: Supplied

Eid Al Fitr holiday for the banking sector in the UAE starts from Friday, 29 Ramadan (22 May) to 3 Shawwal 1441H, it was announced on Thursday.

The UAE’s moonsighting committee will meet on May 22 to look for the crescent moon to mark the beginning of Shawwal, the Islamic month after Ramadan. Eid Al Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal.

How is Eid day decided

Eid will fall on May 23 if the crescent moon is sighted on May 22, otherwise it will be on May 24. Islamic months comprise of 29 or 30 days, which are based on a lunar cycle.