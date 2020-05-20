1 of 12
People wearing face masks keep social distancing as they wait to enter a KFC restaurant in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture, near Tokyo.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 12
Image Credit: AP
3 of 12
A group of boys and girls, wearing face masks, walk on tiles at a park in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture, near Tokyo.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 12
Surfers go surfing off Katase-kaigan beach in Fujisawa, Kanagawa prefecture, near Tokyo.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 12
People walk across the popular "scramble" intersection in Shibuya in Tokyo.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 12
Cars are caught in traffic jam near a beach in Kamakura, Kanagawa prefecture, near Tokyo.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 12
People rest on the grasses at a park in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture, near Tokyo.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 12
Men chat at an empty courtyard at a business district in Tokyo.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 12
With an entrance door left open for ventilation, a hairstylist and a customer wearing protective masks are seen in Tokyo.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 12
People wearing face masks enjoy shopping in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture, near Tokyo.
Image Credit: AP
11 of 12
People play in a park in Tokyo.
Image Credit: AP
12 of 12
Park goers gather at Yoyogi Park in Tokyo.
Image Credit: AP