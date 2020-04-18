IFRS 9 and its reporting requirements

Dubai: In the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) in cooperation with the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) launched a project to address the weaknesses of both International Accounting Standard (IAS) 39 and the US generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), which had been the international standards for determining financial assets and liabilities accounting in financial statements since 2001.

UAE banks adopted the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS 9) from January 1, 2018.

Effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2018, IFRS 9 set out how banks should classify and measure financial assets and financial liabilities. Its scope includes the recognition of impairment. In the standard that preceded IFRS 9, the “incurred loss” framework required banks to recognise credit losses only when evidence of a loss was apparent.

Under IFRS 9’s expected credit loss (ECL) impairment framework, banks are required to recognise ECLs at all times, taking into account past events, current conditions and forecast information, and to update the amount of ECLs recognised at each reporting date to reflect changes in an asset’s credit risk.

It is a more forward-looking approach than its predecessor and will result in more timely recognition of credit losses and a likely increase in NPLs. At a time of the global economy is facing a pandemic crisis and economic crisis, the strict application of IFRS 9 and ECL reporting looks unviable and regulators are supportive of the current requirements.

Stages loss recognition

Under the ECL framework impairment of loans are recognised under three stages.

Stage 1: When a loan is originated or purchased, ECLs resulting from default events that are possible within the next 12 months are recognised (12-month ECL) and a loss allowance is established.

Stage 2: If a loan’s credit risk has increased significantly since initial recognition and is not considered low, lifetime ECLs are recognised. The calculation of interest revenue is the same as for Stage 1.

Stage 3: If the loan’s credit risk increases to the point where it is considered credit-impaired, interest revenue is calculated based on the loan’s amortised cost (that is, the gross carrying amount less the loss allowance). Lifetime ECLs are recognised, as in Stage 2. Twelve-month versus lifetime expected credit losses ECLs reflect management’s expectations of shortfalls in the collection of contractual cash flows.

