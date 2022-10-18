Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways has partnerd with Armani Casa to launch customised products for its business class, it said on Tuesday. The Constellation Collection includes a new dining service featuring ceramics, glassware, cutlery and serving ware, as well as premium textiles. Guests on longer flights will also benefit from the airline’s new innovative memory foam mattress
The new collection will be launched onboard in December.
“Today we unveil a completely new and elevated way to fly with Etihad Airways—an experience defined by our Emirati heritage yet shaped by a clear vision for our future,” said Tony Douglas, Group CEO, Etihad. “Known globally for its Italian luxury and elegance, Armani/Casa is the ideal brand partner to create an unparalleled level of bespoke service and refinement for our guests.”
“You will see the signature of Armani Casa design touch because it was for Mr Armani potent, within that collaboration, to blend the DNA of Armani together with Etihad,” said Fabrice Gouffran, Group Division Director Armani Casa, Armani Hotels. “For Armani Casa and for Giorgio Armani, this is our first experience in aviation and we wish that one to be a long-term partnership with Etihad.”
Touch of luxury
The dining service features refined silhouettes with elevated contemporary finishes, mixed materials and embossed patterns. “The use of multiple textures represents the cultural diversity of the UAE,” the airline said in a statement. “The colour palette reflects the surroundings of Abu Dhabi; dark green inspired by the region’s date palm trees, aquamarine representing the beauty of the mangroves and slate to symbolise the modernity of the iconic Abu Dhabi skyline.”