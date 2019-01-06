Dubai: Millions of passengers and luggages passed through Dubai International (DXB) airport from January to November this year, according to the latest official figures.
The world’s busiest airport handled 6.9 million passengers in November 2018, bringing the hub’s year-to-date traffic to 81.4 million flyers, up by 1.3 per cent from the previous year.
Also during the same period, more than 300,000 flights took off or landed at DXB, slightly down 0.3%, but the number of customers per flight went up 0.5 per cent.
The number of bags passing through the airport’s 175-kilometre-long baggage system in October alone went up 2.3 per cent to 5.8 million.
While passenger volumes and luggages rose, the average wait times spent by travellers was reduced by 45 per cent in November, thanks to the state-of-the-art operations centre at the airport, which leverages real-time information to improve service and efficiency.
Smart gates have also helped speed up movement of customers going through immigration checks.
Top destinations
India remained DXB’s top destination country by customer numbers, with total traffic reaching 1,032,662 during in November.
Saudi Arabia climbed one rank to reach the second spot with 509,446 customers, followed by The United Kingdom (UK) with 466,459 customers. Other top markets include the US (235,523 customers) and China (189,466).
The top three cities were London (275,141 customers), Mumbai (221,812) and New Delhi (183,680).
With a growth of 6.9 per cent, North America held its position as the fastest growing region, followed closely by Africa at 6.8 per cent and Eastern Europe growing 4.6 per cent.
Flights
Flight movements totalled 33,031 (-1.2 per cent) in November while the average number of customers per flight was slightly up at 216 (0.5 per cent).
A total of 373,229 flights have taken-off or landed at DXB (-0.3 per cent) so far this year, bringing the total number of daily flight movements at DXB to 1,120.
Cargo
In November 237,059 tonnes of airfreight was handled at DXB, up 0.6 per cent, bringing the total cargo tonnage for the year to 2,407,050 (-0.8 per cent).