Dubai: Abu Dhabi Airports announced a significant network expansion on Thursday, with IndiGo Airlines launching daily flights to India from Zayed International Airport.

IndiGo has boosted its network at Abu Dhabi Airport, adding 21 new weekly flights for a total of 63. These additional flights introduce new routes, expanding the airport's total destinations to over 120.

This includes launching daily flights to three new destinations: Chandigarh, along with Kannur and the resumption of daily flights to Lucknow.

"IndiGo's expanded capacity and new routes mark a major milestone in our partnership," said Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports. "This enhanced connectivity strengthens our position as a regional hub and bolsters Abu Dhabi's connection to key destinations in India."